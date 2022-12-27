Grizzlies vs. Suns will proceed as normal with fans Tuesday, the FedExForum says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After fears the FedExForum would have to exclude fans from attending one of the biggest home games of the Memphis Grizzlies season due to lack of water pressure, the arena announced they are allowing fans for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.
The FedExForum announced the game, Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m., will proceed as normal, with the only noticeable changes for fans being the lack of fountain drinks, using bottled beverages instead.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said earlier during a Tuesday press conference the game being played was not in question, but the arena still had to decide whether they would allow fans inside.