Grizzlies vs. Suns will proceed as normal with fans Tuesday, the FedExForum says

The Forum said the only change to concessions will be the absence of fountain drinks, with bottled beverages taking their place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After fears the FedExForum would have to exclude fans from attending one of the biggest home games of the Memphis Grizzlies season due to lack of water pressure, the arena announced they are allowing fans for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The FedExForum announced the game, Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m., will proceed as normal, with the only noticeable changes for fans being the lack of fountain drinks, using bottled beverages instead.