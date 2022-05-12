Gear up for Game 6 | Official Grizzlies watch party information you need to know

The Grizzlies played in rhythm Game 5, nearly making a historic blowout, leading by 55 points ahead of the Warriors in the third quarter. The box score was 134-95.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a Grizzlies vs. Warriors pre-game interview Wednesday, May 11 ahead of Game 5, Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry told interviewer Kendra Andrews that his game plan for the Grizzlies was to "whoop that trick".

Those plans quickly crumbled after the Grizzlies showed the Warriors that the series is far from over. The Grizzlies took the Game 5 win 134-95, winning by a large margin.

The Grizzlies played in rhythm, nearly making a historic blowout, leading by 55 points ahead of the Warriors in the third quarter.

Now the Grizzlies have a chance to tie the series in Game 6, taking the heat back to San Francisco for Game 6 Friday, May 13.

Watch parties for Game 6 may just be the biggest ones yet.

Official Grizzlies Watch Party





The Grizzlies will host the official watch party Friday, May 13 at the Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis. The game tip-off starts at 9:00 p.m.