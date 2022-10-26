Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams out 4-6 weeks with knee issue, team says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Wednesday second-year forward Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks with a knee injury.
The team confirmed Williams' knee soreness is patellar tendinitis, and he will be put into a return to play protocol which will involve progressive knee loading.
The issue has kept Williams sidelined for the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, after he averaged 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game over 62 games as a rookie during the Grizzlies' historic 2021-2022 season.