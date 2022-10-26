x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams out 4-6 weeks with knee issue, team says

Memphis confirmed the second-year forward has patellar tendinitis.
Credit: AP
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams looks on during an NBA basketball game against Golden State Warriors, March 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Williams used a disposable camera from the podium and asked everyone to smile during the Grizzlies' Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Wednesday second-year forward Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks with a knee injury.

The team confirmed Williams' knee soreness is patellar tendinitis, and he will be put into a return to play protocol which will involve progressive knee loading.

The issue has kept Williams sidelined for the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, after he averaged 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game over 62 games as a rookie during the Grizzlies' historic 2021-2022 season.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

901 Sports XL: Can Ja Morant's body hold up with heavy playing time until the Grizzlies' regular rotation players are cleared to play?

Before You Leave, Check This Out