Ja Morant 3rd among Western Conference guards in first All-Star fan vote

The NBA released its first All-Star Game fan vote Thursday. Only Steph Curry and Luka Doncic have more votes than the Grizzlies point guard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant ranks third among all Western Conference guards in the NBA's first All-Star Game fan vote, released Thursday.

Morant has more than 915,000 votes as of Thursday, trailing only Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Ja is scoring at a rate of 27.1 points per game this season, just off his career-high 27.4 he set during 2021-2022. He's also moving the ball around more, averaging eight assists per game this season versus 6.7 in 2021-2022.

He has scored less than 20 points in just six of 32 games he's played this season, and so far has recorded three triple-doubles and eight double-doubles, including setting a career-high 17 assists in a game against Toronto on Dec. 29.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/osVeUGI8H4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 5, 2023

Fans can vote for NBA All-Stars via the NBA App and NBA.com.

The next NBA fan vote will release on Jan. 12. Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters, while NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.

Morant was just the second Memphis Grizzlies player named an All-Star starter when he got the nod for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.