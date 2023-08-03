Ja Morant will be away from the Grizzlies for 'at least' the next 4 games, team says

The Grizzlies released the statement after Glendale, Colorado, police decided not to press gun charges against Morant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant will officially be missing more time following the incident where he livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun in a Colorado nightclub, the team announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the Memphis Grizzlies said Morant would miss "at least" the next four games as he continues to be away from the team. His earliest possible return would be Friday, March 17, at the San Antonio Spurs.

The Grizzlies first announced Morant would be "away from the team" for at least two games after the early Saturday morning livestream.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

The livestream early Saturday morning by the Grizzlies superstar came just days after a Washington Post article that looks deeper into some eyebrow raising off-court actions in recent months, including an altercation at his Memphis home with a high schooler and another incident with a mall employee.

In a statement Wednesday, Glendale, Colorado, Police said they determined the incident happened at Shotgun Willie's in Glendale, a small enclave surrounded by Denver, during the club's "lawful operating hours."

Colorado police did not receive any calls or complaints but said they began looking into the situation Saturday after learning about the video circulating online.

They said the investigation concluded "no one was threatened or menaced with a firearm, and in fact no firearm was ever located." They said though the video was "concerning," there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.