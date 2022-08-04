x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant could return to Grizzlies to face Pelicans

Morant's status against New Orleans was upgraded to questionable on the injury report Friday afternoon.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant could return to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing just more than two weeks with a sore right knee.

Morant's status against New Orleans was upgraded to questionable on the injury report Friday afternoon. If the All-Star guard returns Saturday, the timetable would be in keeping with what the team announced after the third-year player’s injury was announced.

Morant, averaging a team-high 27.6 points a game, injured his right knee in a loss in Atlanta on March 18. He has been listed as “out” since then, and Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said soon after that Morant would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

RELATED: Bogdanovic scores 30 as Hawks beat Morant, Grizzlies 120-105

Jenkins has periodically said since then that Morant was improving, and they were monitoring his progress with the team’s medical staff. The Memphis coach said Thursday before a loss in Denver that Morant had worked out in 5-on-5 practice and hinted that the guard could return this weekend.

The Grizzlies have two home games left in the regular season — Saturday against the Pelicans and Sunday against Boston. Memphis has already secured the second seed in the Western Conference.

In the nine games since Morant’s absence, Memphis has gone 7-2, the two losses coming in the last two games – in overtime at Utah on Tuesday night and Thursday night in Denver. Backup guard Tyus Jones has filled in most of the time with Morant out.

Related Articles