Ja Morant likely out for the rest of the playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled "doubtful" for the remainder of the postseason, the team announced Tuesday.
Ja exited during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7 at Golden State with right knee soreness.
Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation has revealed a bone bruise in his right knee, the same knee he injured earlier in the season, which made him miss nine of the last 10 games of the regular season.
Morant has officially been ruled "out" for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, which the Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
He likely won't play the rest of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery.
This would put a cap on a landmark third season for Ja, which saw him win the NBA's Most Improved Player award after becoming one of the most electrifying players in the league.