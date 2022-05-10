x
Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant likely out for the rest of the playoffs

The Grizzlies superstar has been listed as "doubtful" by the team Tuesday after an MRI revealed a bone bruise in his right knee.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the first half during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled "doubtful" for the remainder of the postseason, the team announced Tuesday. 

Ja exited during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7 at Golden State with right knee soreness. 

Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation has revealed a bone bruise in his right knee, the same knee he injured earlier in the season, which made him miss nine of the last 10 games of the regular season.

Morant has officially been ruled "out" for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, which the Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. 

He likely won't play the rest of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery.

This would put a cap on a landmark third season for Ja, which saw him win the NBA's Most Improved Player award after becoming one of the most electrifying players in the league. 

