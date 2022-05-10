Ja Morant likely out for the rest of the playoffs

The Grizzlies superstar has been listed as "doubtful" by the team Tuesday after an MRI revealed a bone bruise in his right knee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled "doubtful" for the remainder of the postseason, the team announced Tuesday.

Ja exited during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7 at Golden State with right knee soreness.

Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation has revealed a bone bruise in his right knee, the same knee he injured earlier in the season, which made him miss nine of the last 10 games of the regular season.

Morant has officially been ruled "out" for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, which the Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Today the @memgrizz announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/szmKeTFdHa — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 10, 2022

He likely won't play the rest of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery.