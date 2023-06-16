Ja Morant, Grizzlies, respond to superstar's 25 game suspension by the NBA

Morant released a statement minutes after news of the suspension broke, telling his teammates he hopes to prove he's a "better man" than he's been showing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for conduct detrimental to the league for a second incident where he displayed a gun on Instagram Live.

It didn't take long for both the Grizzlies and Ja himself to respond to news of the suspension.

The Grizzlies released a short statement minutes after news of the suspension, saying they are in line with the NBA's decision to suspend Ja.

"We respect the league's decision to suspend Ja Morant following this latest episode," The Grizzlies said in their statement. "Our standards as a league and team are clear, and we expect that all team personnel will adhere to them."

Ja Morant then released a longer statement shortly after news of the suspension was released, telling his teammates he hopes to prove he's a "better man" than he's been showing:

"I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera - who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me - I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise.

I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season.

I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."