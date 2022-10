Morant has scored 20 points or better in all five games and nearly reached 50 points against the Houston Rockets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies may be playing in Utah Saturday without star Ja Morant.

The team said he's "doubtful" for Saturday night's game against the Utah Jazz due to a non-COVID illness.

