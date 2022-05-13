Ja Morant, Grizzlies, golfer Rachel Heck to be honored by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The honors will be presented at the hall's 2022 banquet on July 23 in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky are among the athletes being honored with Achievement Awards by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Our 2022 Male Pro Athlete of the Year winner is a back-to-back recipient of the award. Congratulations to @memgrizz guard @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/W9douDySR2 — Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (@theTSHF) May 12, 2022

The Hall of Fame also announced on Thursday that John Ingram, who led the effort to bring Major League Soccer to Nashville, is the 2022 Tennessean of the Year.

Our Tennessean of the Year's vision brought @NashvilleSC to life, the @MLS to Nashville, and @GEODISPark to fruition.



Congratulations to John Ingram, our 2022 Tennessean of the Year pic.twitter.com/Bj1FHwz6ya — Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (@theTSHF) May 13, 2022

Other honorees include the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Memphis Grizzlies, Middle Tennessee State head track and field coach Dean Hayes, Jack Leiter of Vanderbilt baseball, Rachel Heck of Stanford golf, East Tennessee State football and Tennessee Southern women's soccer.

The Female Amateur Athlete of the Year, presented by the @tssaa is Memphis native and Stanford golfer @rachelheck2020 pic.twitter.com/EVpHgjb7iX — Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (@theTSHF) May 12, 2022

This year's induction class was previously announced and includes Olympic athlete Sharrieffa Barksdale, former major league pitcher R.A. Dickey, the late NFL player Harry Galbreath, former NFL players Artis Hicks and Jevon Kearse, former college basketball coach Randy Lambert, former NHL player David Legwand, former college basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson, former Trevecca basketball player David Suddeth, former college and NBA player Tony White, the late former Vanderbilt athletic director David Williams II and former Vanderbilt football player and golfer Toby Wilt.