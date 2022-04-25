Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award

The Grizzlies' electrifying superstar turned heads during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant added even more accolades to his already impressive 2021-2022 NBA season Monday, as the league announced him the winner of the Most Improved Player Award.

A three-year NBA veteran, Morant becomes the first player to win the NBA Most Improved Player Award with Memphis.

The annual award, which was first presented in the 1985-86 season, is designed to honor an up-and-coming player who has made a dramatic improvement from the previous season or seasons.

Morant received 221 points (38 first-place votes) from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray finished in second place with 183 points (20 first-place votes). Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland finished in third place with 178 points (11 first-place votes). Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.

A first-time NBA All-Star selection this season, Morant averaged a career-high 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 33.1 minutes in 57 games. He also shot a career-best 49.3 percent from the field.

Morant, 22, is the third player in NBA history to reach his 2021-22 numbers in points, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage within his first three seasons, joining NBA 75th Anniversary Team members Oscar Robertson and Dwyane Wade.

Behind Morant, the Grizzlies (56-26) finished with the second-best record in the NBA, matched the franchise’s single-season record for victories and secured their highest playoff seed ever (No. 2 in the Western Conference).