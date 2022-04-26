'He wants a ring, he wants a title, he wants to hang a banner in FedExForum;' Hasseltine on Memphis's moment

Play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine on why this year has been like no other.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In his 18 seasons as the Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer, Eric Hasseltine has never seen a year like this.

"The regular season has been probably the most exciting that I've been a part of," he said.

He was here for the Grizzlies pinnacle moments, but the rise of Ja Morant makes this different.

"You finally have a bona-fide superstar," Hasseltine said. "As good as Zach Randolph was, as good as Pau Gasol was, Marc Gasol, Mike Conley; they weren't galvanizing superstars. You may see a few jerseys in the stands. You go on the road there are hundreds of people outside our hotel room just hoping to get a peek of Ja Morant."

Though it was the team's ability to win without Ja that convinced Hasseltine that we're seeing something special.

"They were on that streak when Ja got hurt. And I said 'Are we reading into this, or are we good?" A question he posed to Grizzlies TV analyst Brevin Knight. "And Brevin said we're good. And we have a chance to be really good if we continue this path."

Now the season comes down to a three-game series against the Timberwolves with a conference semifinal berth on the line.

"Game 5 there's going to be pressure. Game 6 there's going to be even more pressure."

After Taylor Jenkins ripped the refs following a foul-filled Game Four, Eric expects the officials to ease off.

"I think if anything they take a step back and say 'Here you go, here's the ball. If you hammer a guy, we're going to call it. If you argue, we're going to tee you up, because that's what you asked for.' Who is going to be tougher? That's the key."

That could be to the benefit of Jaren Jackson Jr., who has been called for 20 fouls in the first four games. It could make it tougher for Ja Morant, who is admittedly not playing 100% healthy against a Wolves squad that is crowding the paint.

But no one ever said winning a playoff series would be easy.