Morant generates most NBA playoff social media views

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to NBA and Memphis Grizzlies analytics, Ja Morant has generated the most NBA social media views of any player during the playoffs.

Ja has received more than 149 million views and his dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 generated 44 million views.

Ja is followed by Steph Curry (88 million), Jayson Tatum (56 million), Chris Paul (48.8 million) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (46.2 million).

Ja and the Grizzlies will face the Warriors on Saturday in California with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC24.