x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Memphis Grizzlies

Morant generates most NBA playoff social media views

Ja has received more than 149 million views and his dunk against the Timberwolves in Game 5 generated 44 million views.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to NBA and Memphis Grizzlies analytics, Ja Morant has generated the most NBA social media views of any player during the playoffs.

Ja has received more than 149 million views and his dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 generated 44 million views.

Ja is followed by Steph Curry (88 million), Jayson Tatum (56 million), Chris Paul (48.8 million) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (46.2 million). 

Ja and the Grizzlies will face the Warriors on Saturday in California with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC24.

   

Related Articles