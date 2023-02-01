Ja Morant gifts new Nike shoes to young Grizzlies fan

After Sunday's game, Ja gave away his first pair of his new signature Nike shoes to Grizzlies fan Zander Carr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies rang in 2023 with a 10-point win over the Sacramento Kings and no one is having a better start to the new year than one young Grizzlies fan.

After the game, Ja gave away his first pair of his new signature Nike shoes to Grizzlies fan Zander Carr. Carr burst into tears as Ja signed them for him.

"It leaves you speechless when you see someone is that big of a fan of you to burst out and cry, and it was even more crazy to see his mom crying as well," Morant said. "I know it was something that touched their hearts and something that they'll never forget."