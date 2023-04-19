Ja Morant ruled out for Game 2 against the Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant has officially been ruled out for Game 2 against the Lakers, the Grizzlies announced.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told the media during pregame media availability that Morant would be a game time decision.
The All-Star guard reaggravated a hand injury he initially suffered in a game against Milwaukee.
Morant drove to the rim with four minutes left in Game one against the Lakers and collided with Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who was trying to draw a charge. Ja came down awkwardly on his hand and immediately ran to the locker room in pain.
After the game Ja told reporters he was in significant pain and wasn't sure if he'd be able to play Wednesday. Now, the Grizzlies star point guard has officially been ruled out in the second game of the series against the Lakers.