Ja Morant ruled out for Game 2 against the Lakers

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins previously told the media before Game 2 the All-Star point guard would be a game-time decision.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant has officially been ruled out for Game 2 against the Lakers, the Grizzlies announced.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told the media during pregame media availability that Morant would be a game time decision.

The All-Star guard reaggravated a hand injury he initially suffered in a game against Milwaukee.

Morant drove to the rim with four minutes left in Game one against the Lakers and collided with Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who was trying to draw a charge. Ja came down awkwardly on his hand and immediately ran to the locker room in pain.