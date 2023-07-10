Judge to decide on Ja Morant's self-defense claims in lawsuit by teen who accused Grizzlies star of assault

The suit claimed during a pickup game in Eads, Tennessee, last July, Morant punched the then 17-year-old in the head.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The legal saga continues between Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and the teenager who accused him of assault at Morant's home last summer.

A hearing Monday morning was tied to a lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway against Morant.

That suit claimed during a pickup game in Eads, Tennessee, last July, Morant punched the then 17-year-old in the head. Morant's legal team recently filed their own lawsuit seeking to dismiss the case, claiming that the Memphis Grizzlies star acted in self-defense.

It's now up to a judge to decide on Morant's self-defense claim, which will determine if the case could proceed in front of a jury in the coming months.

"We believe that the stand your ground law is in direct contravention with Mr. Holloway's right to trial by jury,” said Rebecca Adelman, Holloway’s attorney. “It removes the right to trial by jury. It denies him the right to have a trial by jury and instead it would be the judge determining whether or not Mr. Morant used justified force."