Ja Morant will practice, travel with Grizzlies, GM Zach Kleiman says

Morant will serve a 25-game suspension, but still be allowed to be around team

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Ja Morant's transition to play for the Memphis Grizzlies this season looks like it will be easier than expected.

Morant will serve a 25-game suspension, but be allowed to travel and practice with the team to start the season, according to head coach Taylor Jenkins and Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman.

Morant's 25-game suspension stems from his second instance flashing a gun online. During Monday's media day the Grizzlies said that Morant will be a full participant in practice and be allowed to come with the team on road trips, but will have to leave the arena during games.

“I think it is great for Ja and I think it is great for the group that he can be with us day-to-day," Kleiman said.

Morant's first eligible game with be December 19 when the Grizzlies take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The news allows the team to get Morant acclimated and ready to play on that date.

Morant did not speak at media day, but his teammates were supportive, especially the new ones. Media got their first opportunity to speak with Derrick Rose since the former MVP guard joined the team in free agency during the offseason.

Rose said he reached out to Morant through former Grizzlies great Tony Allen. Rose didn't mince words when asked about what his role in mentoring Morant would be.

"I'm not here to babysit, micromanage or any of that. I'm not here to be a plant, a plant in the locker room or any of that. I'm here to help guys win," Rose said.

Marcus Smart, who joined the Grizzlies via trade, doubled down on Rose's comments.