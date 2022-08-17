Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022-23 regular season schedule

The team will tip off the new season at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, October 19, against the New York Knicks at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their game schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The team will tip off the new season at 6:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Oct. 19, against the New York Knicks at FedExForum. The game will be televised regionally on Bally Sports Southeast and nationally on ESPN.

Memphis' regular season opener will be the first of 18 nationally televised games across ABC, ESPN and TNT, a franchise record. The Grizzlies also will be featured an additional 10 times on NBATV. The team’s complete regional television and broadcast schedule on Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports app will be released at a later date.

The Grizzlies will play on Christmas Day for the first time in franchise history when they face the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Dec. 25, at Chase Center on ABC24 in a rematch of the teams' 2022 Western Conference Semifinals series. Memphis will be featured on ABC24 a second time when the Grizzlies meet the Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, at TD Garden prior to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off later that day.

Memphis will host the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game as the Grizzlies tip-off against the Phoenix Suns at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 16. The game will be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, televised nationally on TNT, streamed on the Bally Sports app and carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship station 92.9 FM ESPN Radio and across the Grizzlies Radio Network. Full details regarding the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game will be released at a later date.

The Grizzlies will play nine home games through the end of November, including the following matchups: the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Oct. 24; the Celtics on Monday, Nov. 7; Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Nov. 11, on ESPN in the teams’ first meeting since their 2022 first round playoff series; and Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Nov. 25.

The Grizzlies will have a season-high five-game homestand from Dec. 5-15 – including matchups with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Monday, Dec. 5, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Dec. 12, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Dec. 15 – before ringing in 2023 with home games on New Year’s Eve against the Pelicans and New Year’s Day against the Sacramento Kings.

Memphis’ post All-Star schedule features the following home contests: 2021-22 NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Feb. 25; LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Lakers’ only visit to FedExForum this season; the Warriors on Thursday, March 9, and Saturday, March 18; Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 11, and Monday, March 20; 2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 28; Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 29, and Friday, March 31; and Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in the regular season home finale on Tuesday, April 4.

The Grizzlies will finish the 2022-23 regular season schedule with a three-game road trip from April 5-9, including the season finale on Sunday, April 9, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Memphis will play 18 of its 41 home games on the weekend (nine on Friday, four on Saturday and five on Sunday) and will play 12 back-to-back sets (including four instances that include no travel between games). In addition, the Grizzlies will play 57 games (29 home, 28 road) before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and will play 25 games (12 home, 13 road) after the All-Star break.

The Grizzlies will embark on their longest road trip – five games over eight days – from Jan. 20-27. Memphis has three four-game road trips, including a nine-day excursion from Dec. 17-25. Dates for the other four-game road trips are Oct. 27-Nov. 2 and March 1-7. The team will travel an estimated overall total distance of 44,000 miles this season.

As announced by the NBA Tuesday, no games will be played leaguewide on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, as part of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.

Memphis will tip-off its five-game preseason schedule on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Oct. 1. Following the preseason opener, the Grizzlies will play two home preseason contests against the Magic on Monday, Oct. 3, and the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 7, and will finish with two road exhibitions against the Magic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Oct. 13. Both home preseason games at FedExForum will tip-off at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all single games will go on sale at 5 p.m. Wednesday online. MVPs will have early access to the sale at 3 p.m. Fans will be allowed to buy up to four tickets per game.

You can see the complete 2022-23 schedule, including preseason and regular season games, below: