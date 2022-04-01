x
Memphis Grizzlies

Here's when you can buy playoff tickets for home games 1 & 2 for the Memphis Grizzlies

The tickets will be available for the public starting Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get ready Grizzlies fans! Tickets for home games 1 and 2 for the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs go on sale next week.

The tickets will be available for the public starting Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. All MVP Season Ticket Members can get first pick with the exclusive presale Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

Dates and times for the home playoff games will be announced at a later date.

There is a limit of four tickets per game per buyer, and sales are restricted to fans within the Greater Mid-South and Tennessee. Fans can guarantee playoff tickets before the public on-sale date by purchasing 2022-2023 Season Tickets at grizzlies.com/season-tickets or by calling 901-888-HOOP.

The Memphis Grizzlies are making their second consecutive NBA Playoffs and the 12th in franchise history. The team has the second best record in the NBA currently and are the No. 2 seed in the West.

