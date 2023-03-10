Many thought the Grizzlies' 2022 playoff hype video was a slam-dunk. So did the Emmy Awards

The video, directed by Michael Blevins and narrated by Memphis rapper Big30, won the regional Emmy for best sports promotion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While the Memphis Grizzlies' 2022 playoff run fell short of winning a championship, the team can now claim one major victory from the campaign.

The Grizzlies won an Emmy award for Best Sports Promotion at the 37th Annual Mid-South Emmy Awards, the team announced Friday, Following seven Emmy nominations by The Nashville/Mid-South Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

With the addition of the 2022 award and nominations, the Grizzlies have now won 12 total Emmy awards and stand at 62 total Emmy nominations.

The Grizzlies and Grind City Media’s Creative Video Lead and Senior Producer Michael Blevins, along with Memphis rapper Big30, claimed an Emmy award for Best Sports Promotion for their work in “Ready for the Fight,” last season’s playoff promotional video. The piece was also nominated in the Editor/Spot Announcement and Writer/Spot Announcement categories.

Watch the winning video here:

Blevins was also nominated in the Best Sports Promotion and Editor/Short Form categories for his “Ja Morant All-Star Starter” piece. Blevins earned a nomination in the Editor/Long Form category for “50 For Da City.” Blevins, alongside Grind City Media Contributor Lang Whitaker, were nominated in the Sports Story/News Feature category for their work on the “Zach Randolph Jersey Retirement Video” feature.