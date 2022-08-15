How fans can gear up with the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the upcoming season

The team also announced lots of upcoming Grizzlies-themed fun coming to the Memphis area as the team gears up for the next season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizz Nation is invited to celebrate the start of the next NBA season with fan-friendly events in the Mid-South, including the 2022 Regional Caravan Tour.

The tour tips off in Little Rock, Arkansas, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, then continues through September with stops in Jonesboro, AR; Jackson, Mississippi; Nashville, Tennessee; Jackson, Tennessee; Murray, Kentucky; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. A free Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic presented by Nike will be held at each stop.

The clinics are for kids ages 6 to 14, with training by the Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff. There will be instruction, contests, and games, and special prizes. Boys and girls who take part will get a shirt or jersey. Pre-register at MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan.

The tour also features fun with the Memphis Grizzlies Entertainment Teams – like the Grizz Girls – and meet and greet chances with players and special guests. Fans will get a chance to win a weekend in Memphis getaway package in partner with Memphis Tourism.

There’s fun in store for hometown Memphis fans as well. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 is the 901 Day Grizz Bash at FedExForum with outdoor games, food, and music. Full details are TBA.

Starting Friday, Sept. 2, Grizz Nights at the Overton Park Shell will feature performances by the Entertainment teams, and then on Saturday, Sept. 24, Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph is set to be on hand for Grizzlies Night at the Redbirds, with special limited edition jerseys to be auctioned off.

There’s even more on the roster for the team. Check out the full schedule of events and information at https://www.nba.com/grizzlies/news/memphis-grizzlies-announce-full-slate-of-cities-and-dates-for-2022-regional-caravan-tour.