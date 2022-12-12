Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta

Memphis won its sixth straight and moved within a half-game of Western Conference-leading New Orleans.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday night in a game in which both teams were without key starters.

Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and a career-best eight blocks for Memphis, which won its sixth straight and moved within a half-game of Western Conference-leading New Orleans.

De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 19 points, and Jalen Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds. AJ Griffin, who scored the winning basket at the overtime buzzer against Chicago on Sunday, and Aaron Holiday each had 13 points as the Hawks lost for the fourth time in five games.

Both teams were missing their leading scorers. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sat out with right thigh soreness, while his counterpart -- Atlanta’s Trae Young -- was dealing with lower back tightness after playing 42 minutes in Sunday’s overtime win against the Bulls.

Young’s absence meant Atlanta was down five of its six top scorers, including Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Despite Atlanta’s loss of offensive punch and Memphis' accurate shooting early, the Hawks gamely stayed within striking distance until dealing with turnovers in the second quarter. That led to a 62-51 halftime advantage for the Grizzlies.

Memphis dominated the third quarter, outscoring Atlanta 40-25 and extending the advantage to as many as 31 points in the frame.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Trent Forrest, who started his first game of the season against the Bulls on Sunday, started in Young’s spot. Jalen Johnson’s 14 points was a career-high for the second-year player out of Duke. Onyeka Okongwu grabbed 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies: Made their first nine shots, including five from beyond the arc. … Jackson had four blocks in the first quarter. ones had a season-high four 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Play the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday