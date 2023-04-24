x
Memphis Grizzlies

This young Memphis Grizzlies fan is ready to Grit and Grind

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said six-month-old Christian is ready for Monday night's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and he's ready for his team to win.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare wants everyone to meet one of the Mid-South’s youngest Memphis Grizzlies fans.

Six-month-old Christian is ready for Monday night's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and he's ready for his team to win.

According to the hospital, “Weighing in at 13lbs 5oz, 6-month-old Christian is ready to block shots, rebound, and post up against anyone who gets in our way of winning this playoff series. Christian’s a happy, sweetheart – but he knew he had to put on his game face for these pics.”

Hospital officials said Christian is currently being treated at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown, but they hope he’ll be home in time to watch a final Championship game featuring the Grizzlies.

