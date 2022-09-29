Memphis Grizzlies unveil Big River Steel Edge at FedExForum

The space overlooks both the court from the west end of the arena bowl and the Grand Lobby of the FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled the Big River Steel Edge, a newly renovated space on the Terrace Level of the FedExForum, that'll give fans a new way to watch games this season.

In addition, the Terrace Level of the arena will now be known as Big River Steel Terrace.

The new space can be found between sections 201 and 232 and features 34 TVs, as well as a refreshed and revitalized bar and grill with an updated menu for fans to enjoy. The space overlooks both the court from the west end of the arena bowl and the Grand Lobby of the FedExForum, creating a dynamic open flow to the Big River Steel Terrace. Fans will also have access to an outdoor space overlooking the city skyline.

“We are truly excited to enhance the fan experience through the creation of this innovative Terrace Level destination and our partnership with Big River Steel,” said Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “We wanted to create a place where fans can gather to absorb the atmosphere of the game as a social experience while sharing in Big River Steel’s commitment to the local community and region. We know our fans will embrace this as a premier destination within FedExForum and are pleased to be able launch the Big River Steel Edge.”

Fans who would like to experience the new Big River Steel Edge can do so at the first preseason game Monday, Oct. 3 when the Grizzlies face the Orlando Magic.