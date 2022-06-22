Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins 'assists' local students with donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is giving back to local students.
Jenkins headed to Brewster Elementary School Tuesday to announce a $24,330 donation to help Shelby County students through his Coach Jenkins’ Assists for Education campaign.
Coach Jenkins pledged $10 per Grizzlies assist during the 2021-22 season to help students with everyday necessities like school supplies, socks, clothing and more. He’s done this for the past three seasons.
Jenkins headed to Brewster Tuesday to surprise students and teachers during the school’s STEM Learning Camp. He brought Grizzlies swag, sweet treats, and talked with the students.
“To come here and see kids that are rising kindergarteners all the way through rising 5th graders and the commitment they are showing – coming to school for one month this summer to continue their learning process to get ready for the next grade level – is awesome,” Jenkins said. “To know where the necessities part of my initiative is coming into effect for the students and faculty, to help them come to an environment where they’re comfortable learning and growing is so special… But at the end of the day, just seeing the students and faculty with smiles on their faces gives you so much motivation and encouragement for all the great things that are happening in our school environment here in Memphis.”
This past season, the Grizzlies recorded 2,433 assists in 82 regular season games and 12 playoff games. Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, and Steven Adams combined for a total of 1,121 assists to lead the charge.