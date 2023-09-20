Z-Bo joins fans for Memphis Grizzlies' Day of Service

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, the team held its 'Day of Service' event at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies are giving back to the young fans who support them.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, the team held its 'Day of Service' event at FedExForum. And a special guest was on hand – former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph (Z-Bo).

Volunteers assisted in activities for three schools in Raleigh and Frayser by assembling 400 school supply kits, 500 non-perishable food boxes, and 70 bicycles for those in need. Something organizers say couldn't have happened without the help from the volunteers.

“We believe that community is important to us, it is a part of our DNA, and so we are so excited to have everyone come out and volunteer with us today, to really have a lasting impact within the community,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, VP Community Engagement for the Grizzlies.