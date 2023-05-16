Memphis Grizzlies say Desmond Bane to make "full recovery" after procedure for toe injury

Bane was initially injured during a game Nov. 11, 2022, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that wing Desmond Bane is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing a procedure for a toe injury earlier in the season.

In a statement on May 16, 2023, the Grizzlies said Bane “underwent a successful procedure today to address a fracture of the medial sesamoid bone in his right big toe.”

Bane was initially injured during a game Nov. 11, 2022, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Team officials said a during an evaluation following the injury that Bane had a Grade 2 sprain.

He missed 17 games and returned on Dec. 23.

The statement from the Grizzlies said, “Bane is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2023-24 season and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage since entering the league with a minimum of 400 3-pointers made. He set the franchise record with 228 made 3s last season.

Bane finished this season playing 58 games and was the second-leading scorer for Memphis. He averaged 21.5 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the regular season and shot 40.8% from 3-point range. Bane also was second in scoring during the Grizzlies' Round 1 loss to the Lakers.