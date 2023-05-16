x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies say Desmond Bane to make "full recovery" after procedure for toe injury

Bane was initially injured during a game Nov. 11, 2022, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that wing Desmond Bane is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing a procedure for a toe injury earlier in the season.

In a statement on May 16, 2023, the Grizzlies said Bane “underwent a successful procedure today to address a fracture of the medial sesamoid bone in his right big toe.”

Bane was initially injured during a game Nov. 11, 2022, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Team officials said a during an evaluation following the injury that Bane had a Grade 2 sprain.

He missed 17 games and returned on Dec. 23.

The statement from the Grizzlies said, “Bane is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2023-24 season and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage since entering the league with a minimum of 400 3-pointers made. He set the franchise record with 228 made 3s last season.

Bane finished this season playing 58 games and was the second-leading scorer for Memphis. He averaged 21.5 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the regular season and shot 40.8% from 3-point range. Bane also was second in scoring during the Grizzlies' Round 1 loss to the Lakers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ride of Tears group demands apology from Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant

Before You Leave, Check This Out