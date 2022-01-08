How Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane is helping Mid-South students get ready to go back to class

Bane hosted an event Monday at FedExForum called "Bane's Backpacks," providing school supplies for some Memphis area students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is giving back to the community as students get ready to head back to school.

Bane hosted an event Monday at FedExForum called "Bane's Backpacks.” He gave away backpacks and other back-to-class supplies to 150 first through fourth graders from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis. He also gave out notebooks, pencils, pens, rulers, and crayons, plus water bottles, socks, and a copy of the book ‘Guion the Lion’ by Rebecca Macsovits.

“I think, especially in a place like Memphis, it's essential for all kids to get a little bit of excitement going into the school year. Get some excitement going into it - the right materials,” said Bane. “I remember going back-to-school shopping as a kid. Some things you have, some things you don't, but we want to be able to supply them with the necessary things to have a good school year.”

It wasn’t all about studies. Bane also had some fun with the kids, with a bounce house, barbers, face painting, balloon art, and pop-a-shot. There was lunch from Central BBQ, and Academy Sports + Outdoors helped provide some of the supplies.

Bane partnered with Reaves Law Firm to put on the event. This was the second year he has hosted the back-to-school giveaway.