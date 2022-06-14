Everything you need to know to audition for Memphis Grizzlies entertainment squads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies fans – it’s almost time to show off your skills!
Tryouts are coming up in July and August for the upcoming 2022-23 season for the team’s entertainment squads.
The open casting call is for performers of all ages and backgrounds for Grizz Girls, Grannies and Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew and the Grizzline.
Auditions schedule:
Saturday, July 23 at Collage Dance Collective
Saturday, July 30 at FedExForum
Sunday, August 7 at College Dance Collective
Audition clinics and prep classes:
Grannies & Grandpas - Learn audition choreography
- All at 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 17
- Monday, July 18
- Tuesday, July 19
- SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road
- $25 for one class, $35 for two, $50 for all three
Blue Bunch – Learn audition choreography
- All at 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 20
- Thursday, July 21
- Friday, July 22
- SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road
- $25 for one class, $35 for two, $50 for all three
Grizz Girls
- Prep Classes
- Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- $10 per class
- SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road
- Audition Classes– Learn the audition choreography
- All at 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Thursday, Aug. 4
- SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road
- $25 for one class, $35 for two, $50 for all three
- All at 6 p.m.