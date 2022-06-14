x
Memphis Grizzlies

Everything you need to know to audition for Memphis Grizzlies entertainment squads

Auditions are coming up in July and August for Grizz Girls, Grannies and Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew and the Grizzline.
Credit: AP
The Memphis Grizzlies Grizz Girls dance team perform in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies fans – it’s almost time to show off your skills! 

Tryouts are coming up in July and August for the upcoming 2022-23 season for the team’s entertainment squads.

The open casting call is for performers of all ages and backgrounds for Grizz Girls, Grannies and Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew and the Grizzline.

Auditions schedule:

Saturday, July 23 at Collage Dance Collective

Saturday, July 30 at FedExForum

Sunday, August 7 at College Dance Collective

Audition clinics and prep classes:

Grannies & Grandpas - Learn audition choreography

  • All at 6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday, July 17
    • Monday, July 18
    • Tuesday, July 19
  • SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road
  • $25 for one class, $35 for two, $50 for all three

Blue Bunch – Learn audition choreography

  • All at 6:30 p.m.
    • Wednesday, July 20
    • Thursday, July 21
    • Friday, July 22
  • SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road
  • $25 for one class, $35 for two, $50 for all three

Grizz Girls

  • Prep Classes
    • Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
    • $10 per class
    • SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road
  • Audition Classes– Learn the audition choreography
    • All at 6 p.m.
      • Tuesday, Aug. 2
      • Wednesday, Aug. 3
      • Thursday, Aug. 4
    • SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road
    • $25 for one class, $35 for two, $50 for all three

