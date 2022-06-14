Everything you need to know to audition for Memphis Grizzlies entertainment squads

Auditions are coming up in July and August for Grizz Girls, Grannies and Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew and the Grizzline.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies fans – it’s almost time to show off your skills!

Tryouts are coming up in July and August for the upcoming 2022-23 season for the team’s entertainment squads.

The open casting call is for performers of all ages and backgrounds for Grizz Girls, Grannies and Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew and the Grizzline.

Auditions schedule:

Saturday, July 23 at Collage Dance Collective

Saturday, July 30 at FedExForum

Sunday, August 7 at College Dance Collective

Audition clinics and prep classes:

Grannies & Grandpas - Learn audition choreography

All at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17 Monday, July 18 Tuesday, July 19

SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road

$25 for one class, $35 for two, $50 for all three

Blue Bunch – Learn audition choreography

All at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 Thursday, July 21 Friday, July 22

SubRoy Studios – 2435 Whitten Road

$25 for one class, $35 for two, $50 for all three

Grizz Girls