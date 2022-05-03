What you need to know before Grizzlies Game 2 against Warriors in NBA Second Round Playoffs

The Grizzlies are behind in the series 0-1, after a heart-wrenching loss to the Warriors Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies tip off Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference Second Round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

Game 1 between the Grizzlies and the Warriors showed that the results of the 1-on-1 scoring competition between Memphis’ Ja Morant and Golden State's Stephen Curry doesn’t mean their team will win the game or their Western Conference semifinal. Supporting casts are crucial at this stage of the NBA postseason.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a playoff career-high 33 points in his second straight double-double. He also matched his season high with six 3-pointers. When the fourth overall draft pick in 2018 plays like that, Grizzlies' teammate Kyle Anderson said, there's not a lot of teams that can beat them.

“We need him on the floor,” Anderson said of Jackson on Monday. "That's tough. We need those type of performances out of him.”

Brandon Clarke has also scored in double figures each of the first seven games coming off the bench for Memphis.

Tickets for Tuesday

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Grizzlies said limited tickets for Game 2 are available by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Fans at FedExForum can once again look forward to Growl Towels throughout the playoff run.

Playoff Plaza Party

The Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party takes place two hours before game time on the FedExForum Plaza. It will feature live music pre and postgame from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band.

Grizz fans can also enjoy face painters, balloon artists, photo booths and more. They can also show off their best gameday outfits in front of the new mural on the FedExForum Plaza, created by local muralist Brandon Marshall. (And be sure to text in your best fan photos to 901-321-7520 and you may see them on our newscasts.)

The Grizzline, Grizz Girls, and Claw Crew will also be in attendance.

National Anthem & Halftime

The sounds of Mississippi blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will perform the National Anthem. Halftime for the game will feature “a magical transformation by Sandou Quick Change.”

The Grizz Girls will be there, as well as the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Beale Street Flippers, and a performance from Memphis artist “Kinfolk” Kia Shine.

Betting odds (BetMGM)

Spread: Grizzlies +1.5, Warriors -1.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies +110, Warriors -135

Total: 227.5 (-110)

TV and radio information

National TV broadcast: TNT

Memphis radio broadcast: 92.9 FM

The Associated Press contributed to this report.