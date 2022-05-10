Grizzlies host 'Grizz Bowl' for fans ahead of season opener

The Memphis Grizzlies bowled, talked, and took pictures with Grizzlies fans that attended bowling night at Andy B's.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, the Grizzlies had a night of fun with fans as they hosted 'Grizz Bowl' to bring in the 2022-23 season.

Some of the Grizzlies are pretty good at both basketball and bowling. However, many of them agree, including Tyus Jones himself, that he may be the best.

"I would probably take myself over anyone else on the team," said Jones.

Maybe a couple of rookies, he added.

"Roddy's OK, Jake has potential, but yeah, nobody else, maybe John," said Jones.

Despite their bowling skills, after COVID temporarily stopped the event in years past, every player on the team showed up to play games, give hugs, and take pictures with Grizzlies fans.

"To have a quick convo and take that picture, that means the world to them and we're glad that we're able to do that now," said Jones.

"Really good to see these interactions, good to be a part of," Steven Adams added.

Even better, all the proceeds are donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help towards finding a cure for cancer.

As for the Grizzlies, play time is almost over.