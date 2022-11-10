x
Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 for kicking a ball into the stands Monday.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands against the Celtics Monday.

Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.

Bane kicked the ball into the stands with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to Boston on Monday at the FedExForum in Memphis.

The 30th pick in the 2020 draft ranks 16th in the NBA in scoring and is tied for second for most 3-pointers made with 44 this season.

