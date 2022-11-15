Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane out 2-3 weeks with sprained right big toe

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that guard Desmond Bane has sprained his right big toe and will miss at least two to three weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard Desmond Bane sprained his right big toe and will miss at least two to three weeks.

Team officials said a further evaluation showed that Bane, who sat out a Sunday loss at Washington, has a Grade 2 sprain. Bane was hurt during a win over Minnesota on Friday night. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

The third-year player ranks 15th in the NBA, averaging 24.7 points. He's also averaging 4.8 assists and shooting 45.1% from three this season. Bane ranks sixth with 46 made 3s.