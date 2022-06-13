Grizzlies sign Head Coach Taylor Jenkins to multi-year contract extension

The announcement was made Monday, and per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed head coach Taylor Jenkins to a multi-year contract extension.

The announcement was made Monday, and per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last season was Jenkins’ third as head coach for the Grizzlies, guiding the team to a 56-26 record, the second-best record in the NBA and tied for best single-season record in franchise history. The Grizzlies were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs – a franchise best – and were in the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Grizzlies also won their first division title in franchise history with the Southwest Division championship during the regular season.

Jenkins ranked second in voting for the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award and was Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2021.

Jenkins was hired as head coach June 11, 2019 and has a career regular season record of 128-99. The Grizzlies has made the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” said Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman, in a news release. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”