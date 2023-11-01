Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen

Ellie Hughes, of Forrest City, Arkansas, had collected players’ signatures on the ball for the past six years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish.

Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant's attention for an autograph at Monday's game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.

Hughes, of Forrest City, Arkansas, had collected players’ signatures on the ball for the past six years.

Hearing of her plight through social media, Morant reached out to her family, invited her to Wednesday night's rematch against the Spurs and then gave her his game-worn jersey and Ja 1 Nike shoes, which haven’t been released to the public yet.

“It’s something I pretty much love to do,” Morant said of his warm gesture. “You touch somebody’s heart like that. A big fan of the Grizzlies for years. It’s moments like that that mean the most to them. Something they will never forget.”

Ellie doesn't have her basketball, but Ja Morant just gave her a moment she'll never forget!



(Along with a signed jersey and signed Ja-1's)



Awesome job from the Grizzlies making this right. pic.twitter.com/thDb32UGxl — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) January 12, 2023

Morant put on a show, too, scoring 38 points as the Grizzlies held off San Antonio 135-129 for their season-high eighth straight victory.