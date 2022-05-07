WATCH: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant teams up with Lil Baby in new Beats by Dre ad

The new spot airs during Game 3 of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors in the Second Round of the NBA Playoff.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new 90-second Beats by Dre (Beats) spot airing during Game 3 of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs features Ja Morant teaming up with Grammy winning artists Lil Baby.

In a news release about the campaign, the company said Lil Baby wrote “Dark Mode” about Morant.

“Both the track and the campaign play off Morant’s ethos around basketball, which can be summed up with the phrase, ‘welcome to the dark.’ Lil Baby’s track focuses on ‘going into dark mode,’ a behavior which has ultimately made Morant one of the most exciting players to watch in the league.”

“Ja has been one of my favorite players to watch. We’ve been locked in,” said Lil Baby in the release. “This is not my first time partnering with Beats, but we took it up a notch with this original song. The world gets to experience ‘Dark Mode’ for the first time in a way that’s crazy!”

Morant was recently signed as an ambassador to the Beats brand.