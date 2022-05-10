WATCH: Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is lounging in style in a new ad spot

The ad features Morant on a couch on a runway for what Hulu calls ‘Couchleisure with Ja Morant.’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant has another big ad spot hitting the airwaves, this time for the streaming service Hulu.

The ‘Hulu Sellouts’ campaign partnered with Morant to promote Hulu’s Live TV options. The ad features Morant on a couch on a runway for what it calls ‘Couchleisure with Ja Morant.’

In the ad, one woman asks, “What can’t he do?” While another fan watching says, “This is dumb. How much is Hulu paying him for this?” Then comes the yacht, and Morant fanning himself with money.

“I love the commercials they’ve done with other athletes. To be a part of this campaign is huge,” said Morant in a news release. “The production day was lit 🔥 and I think you can see that in the final commercial.”

The add will run on social media and during some NBA Playoff games. You can watch HERE.