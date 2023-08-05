Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. & Dillon Brooks named to 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Teams

Jackson Jr. was named to the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team. Brooks was selected to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Grizzlies have landed All-Defensive awards for the 2022-23 season.

The NBA said Forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. was named to the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team. Wing Dillon Brooks was selected to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

This marks the second career All-Defensive selection for Jackson Jr., who received First Team honors for the second consecutive season. It’s the first career selection for Brooks.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson Jr. had a league-leading 195 points (96 First Team votes), while Brooks received 54 points (4 First Team votes) from a world-wide panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded two points for each vote to the First Team and one point for each vote to the Second Team.

Jackson Jr. led the NBA in blocks per game (3.0) and block percentage (9.6) for the second straight season and tied for second in the league in total blocks (189). The 23-year-old is the second-youngest player in NBA history to be named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Brooks held opponents to shooting percentages 3% lower compared to other defenders, the best mark among perimeter players this season. The 27-year-old also recorded a 108.5 defensive rating, which ranked sixth in the NBA among players who averaged at least 30 minutes per game.

Jackson Jr. is joined on the First Team by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Brooks is joined on the Second Team by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.