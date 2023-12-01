Memphis Grizzlies host annual MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies hosted their annual MLK Day of Service Thursday.
Grizzlies players, staff and volunteers helped out at Springdale Elementary, refurbishing the family resource room, teacher prep room and the teacher's lounge.
They also helped out in painting a mural, something to inspire the kids for decades.
"Everything you do is the reason why we can all operate," said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. "Everybody is grown now, and we just give back so we can continue the cycle. We have a quote in our coaches' offices, 'Everyone can be great and everyone can serve', and that really stands out to me. The opportunities to go out into our community, to serve others, something that MLK represented and we want to represent as well."
Springdale Elementary is one of the "Memphis 13" schools, when 13 first-grade students integrated into four Memphis schools over 60 years ago.