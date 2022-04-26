Here's what you need to know ahead of Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 5 in Memphis

With tip-off set for Tuesday night at 6:30, the Grizzlies have plenty of pregame information for fans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies tip off Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference 1st Round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the FedExForum.

The Grizzlies lost a frustrating Game 4 Saturday in Minneapolis, 119-118, in which Ja Morant had just 11 points but Desmond Bane posted his second straight night with at least seven made 3-point shots.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was fined $15,000 by the NBA for postgame comments he made about Game 4's referees, which he called, "one of the worst-officiated games of my NBA career."

Ja Morant comes into Tuesday's game having just been named the NBA's Most Improved Player for 2021-2022, although he attempted to give the honor to teammate Desmond Bane in a now-viral Twitter video.

Just to show y’all what type of teammate JA is ‼️ My Dawggg fasho 🤝 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/fTCKD2BDku — Desmond Bane (@DBane0625) April 26, 2022

The Grizzlies will look to take a pivotal 3-2 lead in a series that has been hotly contested for three out of the four games played so far.

Ticket information

Tickets are still available for Tuesday's game, and the Grizzlies said tickets can be purchased at this site or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Tickets are currently being found as low as $60 on the team's official site, and limited courtside tickets are still available from $1,500.

The team said all fans in attendance can once again look forward to Growl Towels throughout the playoff run.

Pregame and in-game festivities

The Grizzlies said they are hosting another Playoff Plaza Party two hours before game time at the FedExForum Plaza and will feature live music pre and postgame from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band.

In addition, fans can find face painters, balloon artists, photo booths and more.

Fans are encouraged to show off their best gameday outfits in front of the new mural on the FedExForum Plaza, created by local muralist Brandon Marshall.

Text in your best fan photos to 901-321-7520 and you may see them on our newscasts.

The party extends onto Beale Street, where fans can find the Grizzline for pregame performances.

Inside FedExForum, DJs in both the Grand Lobby and Terrace Level as they arrive for the game.

The game will feature a National Anthem performance from Kameron Whalum.

Fans can visit the Grizzlies Den at FedExForum to check out the latest Grizzlies attire including all new hats, hoodies and playoff gear. The Grizz Den will also be open on Sundays from 12 - 4 p.m. throughout the Grizzlies Playoff run.

Betting odds (BetMGM)

Spread: Grizzlies -6.5, Timberwolves +6.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies -278, Timberwolves +220

Total: 231.5 (-110)

TV and radio information