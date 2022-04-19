Grizzlies Game 5 playoff tickets to go on sale Thursday

Tickets will be available on Thursday at noon online and over the phone. All MVP Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive presale.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to go on sale on Thursday.

The Grizzlies announced tickets will be available on Thursday, April 21, at noon with an exclusive presale for all MVP Season Ticket Members at 10 a.m.

There's a purchase limit of four tickets and buyers are restricted to fans within the greater Mid-South and Tennessee.

You can click here to buy tickets or call 1-800-NBATIX.