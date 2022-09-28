Memphis Grizzlies to host annual Open Practice for fans

The full-team practice will give Grizzlies fans a final look at the 2022-23 squad before Opening Night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will host their annual Open Practice Sunday, October 9, at 12:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

According to a release, a Plaza Party tips off at 10 a.m. with doors opening at noon.

The full-team practice will give Grizzlies fans a final look at the 2022-23 squad before Opening Night, including Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams, plus newcomers David Roddy, Jake LaRavia and more.

The event will include entertainment from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and fan giveaways. Fans will be able to watch their favorite Grizzlies players go head-to-head with each other as they compete in skills challenges to benefit several non-profit organizations. Through the competitions, a total of $5,000 will be gifted to the designated organizations, including HBCU Awareness Foundation, Alpha Omega, Girls, Inc., MIFA, Knowledge Quest and Memphis Library Foundation.

Open Practice is free to the public and fans are encouraged to arrive early. Fans at the Plaza Party can stop by the Verizon Home Internet Experience for an opportunity to participate in the 'Shoot to Win' challenge during Open Practice. The winner of the challenge will win season tickets for the upcoming Grizzlies season. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an autographed player photo.

Free parking is available for fans in the Gossett Motors Garage.