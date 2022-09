For Morant, this involves the joy he brings fans, according to the magazine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis all-star is getting more national attention Wednesday.

TIME named Ja Morant one of this year's 100Next.

Every year, the list by TIME Magazine recognizes 100 rising stars from different industries from all over the world and their efforts to change the world.

