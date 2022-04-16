Memphis Grizzlies partner with Sissy's Log Cabin as Official Jeweler for Grizzlies and FedExForum

Partnership includes Officially Licensed Memphis Grizzlies jewelry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced a new partnership with Sissy’s Log Cabin Friday, as the Official Jeweler of the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum.

Sissy's Log Cabin, based in Arkansas, is a family-owned and operated jewely store, which has had a Memphis store in the Laurelwood Shopping Center for eight years.

As part of this partnership floor seat ticket holders can take part in an exclusive photo booth with a professional photographer for the first home game of each round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, beginning Saturday, April 16.

The Floor Seat Lounge on the event level of FedExForum will be rebranded for the 2022-23 season with Sissy’s Log Cabin taking over the naming rights. In addition, Sissy’s Log Cabin will become the official partner of the first two rows of floor seats in the FedExForum, giving those ticket holders an opportunity for special meet-and-greets with Grizzlies VIP Legends.

Sissy’s Log Cabin will also be home to exclusive officially licensed Memphis Grizzlies jewelry.

During Friday's partnership announcement, Sissy's Log Cabin also broke ground on a new freestanding store, which will be built where the former Raferty's was in Laurelwood Shopping Center in East Memphis. It's scheduled to be complete before Summer 2023.