Grizzlies top 76ers in opening game of Salt Lake City Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY — Jake LaRavia, the No. 19 pick out of Wake Forest, made four of Memphis' 15 3-pointers, and the Grizzlies won the opening game of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Memphis led by as many as 17 points. The Grizzlies made 7 of 9 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished 15 of 30. Memphis also had 29 assists on 37 made field goals.

Philadelphia had the ball down 101-99 with 15 seconds left but Jaden Springer had it stolen by Kennedy Chandler. Ziaire Williams made two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to seal it.

No. 23 pick David Roddy, a 6-6, 255-pound forward from Colorado State, scored four points for Memphis. Roddy was the Mountain West player of the year after averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists this past season.