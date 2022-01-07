Grizzlies announce 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League roster

The Grizzlies will compete with teams from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz in a round-robin format.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced the team's 15-player roster for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League Friday.

According to a release, the event will be held from July 5-7 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Grizzlies will compete with teams from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz in a round-robin format.

Each team will play a total of three games as part of daily doubleheaders, tipping off against the 76ers at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 5, before playing the Thunder at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 6, and the Jazz at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 7.

Grizzlies assistant coach David McClure will serve as head coach of the Salt Lake City summer league team.

Three-day passes to all six summer league games are now available, starting at $29. Tickets can be purchased online, on the Utah Jazz mobile app or by calling 801-355-DUNK (3865).

After competing in the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League, the Grizzlies will depart for Las Vegas to participate in the NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022, which will be held from July 8-17 on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.