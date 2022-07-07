Grizzlies close out Salt Lake City Summer League with win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Ziaire Williams scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter and Memphis closed out the SLC Summer League with a victory over Utah.
Memphis trailed 50-38 at halftime. Williams scored six straight points to cut the Grizzlies’ deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter and David Roddy — one of Memphis’ two first-rounders in the 2022 draft — had a dunk and a three-point play late to help knot the score at 68 heading into the final quarter.
Roddy finished with 16 points. Santi Aldama scored 14, while Xavier Tillman added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Jared Butler had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Utah.