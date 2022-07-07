Grizzlies close out Salt Lake City Summer League with win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Ziaire Williams scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter and Memphis closed out the SLC Summer League with a victory over Utah.

Memphis trailed 50-38 at halftime. Williams scored six straight points to cut the Grizzlies’ deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter and David Roddy — one of Memphis’ two first-rounders in the 2022 draft — had a dunk and a three-point play late to help knot the score at 68 heading into the final quarter.