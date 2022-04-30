Here's when the Grizzlies will play the Warriors in Round 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 in Memphis go on sale Saturday, April 30 at noon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The schedule is out for the Second Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs for the Memphis Grizzlies. The team takes on the Golden State Warriors as they try to claw their way to the national title.

This is the fourth time in franchise history that the Grizzlies have made it to the Western Conference Semifinals, and the time in seven years. Since a trip in 2015 to play the Warriors.

Here’s a look at the Second Round schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. in Memphis

Game 2: Tuesday, May 3 at 8:30 p.m. in Memphis

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. in San Francisco

Game 4: Monday, May 8 a 9 p.m. in San Francisco

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, time TBD, in Memphis

Game 6*: Friday, May 13, time TBD, in San Francisco

Game 7*: Monday, May 16, time TBD, in Memphis

*If necessary

The promotional schedule will be released Sunday, May 1.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 go on sale Saturday, April 30 at noon. Tickets are available online at grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The Grizzlies games will be carried live on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, with coverage beginning 30 minutes before tip-off.