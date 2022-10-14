Memphis Grizzlies, Three 6 Mafia partner for remixed jerseys, apparel

The Grizzlies are one of five teams that will have their uniforms and apparel remixed this season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have some new jerseys available for you to buy and they have some familiar faces sporting the gear.

Bleacher Report and Mitchell & Ness collaborated to create NBA merchandise that connects NBA teams to local hip-hop artists in a project called NBA Remix.

Naturally, you'd think it was only right to pair the Grizzlies with Three 6 Mafia.

The images on the merchandise make references to Three 6 Mafia's album "When the Smoke Clears" released in 2000 and "Most Known Unknown" released in 2005.

a hard memphis collab 〽️



grizz x three six mafia come together for the @bleacherreport @mitchellandness NBA Remix collab🔥 pic.twitter.com/AbKgvkihLV — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 14, 2022