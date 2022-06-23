Grizzlies make two moves in first round of 2022 NBA Draft

Here's a breakdown of the moves the Memphis Grizzlies made in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night.

NEW YORK — The Grizzlies made not one, but two trades in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft.

Memphis traded both of their first-round picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves to move up three spots to acquire Jake LaRavia at No. 19 overall, a versatile wing out of Wake Forest. Memphis will also get a future second-round pick from the Timberwolves.

Moments later, the Grizzlies sent DeAnthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 23 overall pick. They used that to select David Roddy, a 6'6" wing out of Colorado State.