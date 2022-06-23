x
Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies make two moves in first round of 2022 NBA Draft

Here's a breakdown of the moves the Memphis Grizzlies made in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at the start of the the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — The Grizzlies made not one, but two trades in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft.

Memphis traded both of their first-round picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves to move up three spots to acquire Jake LaRavia at No. 19 overall, a versatile wing out of Wake Forest. Memphis will also get a future second-round pick from the Timberwolves.

Moments later, the Grizzlies sent DeAnthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 23 overall pick. They used that to select David Roddy, a 6'6" wing out of Colorado State.

